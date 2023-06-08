Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Insider Buys $74,720.00 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $153.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

