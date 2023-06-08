Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Genius Group Trading Down 17.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

