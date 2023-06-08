General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 20,603 shares.The stock last traded at $40.20 and had previously closed at $40.20.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 47,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

