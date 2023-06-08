Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases New Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,201,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,000. Liberty Energy accounts for 1.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.66% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after buying an additional 350,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 1,439,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

