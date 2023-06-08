Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 28,094 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4,847.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CEIX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.82. 151,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

