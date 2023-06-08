Gendell Jeffrey L Lowers Position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.13% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZWI. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

CZWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.91. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

