Gendell Jeffrey L Increases Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 5.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $66,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,068. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

