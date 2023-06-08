Gendell Jeffrey L Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,640 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up about 1.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 1.88% of Algoma Steel Group worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ASTL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 280,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,099. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

