Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $566.96 million and approximately $431,998.38 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 571,276,695 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

