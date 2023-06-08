Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,055 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 772.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 504,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

CZR stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.