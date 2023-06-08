Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 676,905 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,905 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

