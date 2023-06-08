Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,570,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,912,000 after acquiring an additional 82,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Stock Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.