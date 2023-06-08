Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,569 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.13% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 994.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 98,646 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVGI stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

