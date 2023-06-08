Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,432,000 after acquiring an additional 162,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

