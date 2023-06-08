Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

