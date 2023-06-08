Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.69% of EnPro Industries worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:NPO opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

