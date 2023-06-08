Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 56,522 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,522 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Webster Financial worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

