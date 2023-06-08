Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.