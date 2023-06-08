Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,705,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.21% of Cutera worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Cutera Price Performance

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

