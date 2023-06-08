Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Avangrid worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.7 %

AGR stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

