Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 100,319,564 shares worth $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

