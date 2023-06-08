Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,409 shares of company stock worth $1,072,811. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

