Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 111,300 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

