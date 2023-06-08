G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $843.62 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

