G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $595.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.37 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 1,210,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,432. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

