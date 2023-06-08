G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

