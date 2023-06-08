Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,026,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,282,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

YMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $106,663,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after buying an additional 8,505,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $63,065,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after buying an additional 5,681,714 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

