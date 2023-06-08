Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Position Increased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 1.75% of Friedman Industries worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

