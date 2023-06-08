Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

