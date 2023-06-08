Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 275 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after buying an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

