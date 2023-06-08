Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.