Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 106 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

