Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

OKE stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

