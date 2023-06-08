Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

