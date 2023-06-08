Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 659,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after acquiring an additional 740,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.