Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $334,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

