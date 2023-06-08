Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $251,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

