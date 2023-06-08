Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
NYSE FT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,183. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
