Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

NYSE FT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,183. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.