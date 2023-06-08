Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,944 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of FOX worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FOX by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 464,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

