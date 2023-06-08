Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Insider Sells $434,032.78 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 1,167,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.