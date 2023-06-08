Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $16.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.80.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

