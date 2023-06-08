Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE F traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 39,093,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,343,395. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

