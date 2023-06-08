Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,030 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,146,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,435,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

