Flow Achieves Market Capitalization of $647.69 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $647.69 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,437,199,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

