Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 2.4% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.14% of Flex worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $30,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,593,000 after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $344,546.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $344,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,143,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,310 shares of company stock worth $4,355,332. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 2,085,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,932. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

