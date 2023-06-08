Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.96. Fisker shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,821,291 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Fisker Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Fisker by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Fisker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

