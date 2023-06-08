First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,004,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 520,039 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $16.92.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

