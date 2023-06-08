First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Up 2%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.44. Approximately 164,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 171,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 64.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.