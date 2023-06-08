First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,137 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $86,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,788. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.