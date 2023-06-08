First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $65,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 1,044,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,918. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

